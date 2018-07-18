Trump says he holds Putin responsible for election meddling

President Trump told CBS News on Wednesday that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and he holds President Putin responsible.

CBS reports Trump said, “{Putin’s} in charge of the country. Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country.

So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes."

The comment comes after Mr. Trump appeared to say on Monday he had no reason to believe Russia interfered, which contradicts the findings of multiple U.S. intelligence agencies.

The president then said on Tuesday he had misspoken on Monday.

Trump indicated Wednesday he had spoken to Putin about election interference, telling CBS, “I let him know we can't have this, we're not going to have it, and that's the way it's going to be."