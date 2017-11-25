President says he took a pass on Time's "Person of the Year" issue, but the magazine says that's "incorrect"

Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was "probably" going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: "I said probably is no good and took a pass."

Later that evening, Time tweeted that Trump "is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year." The magazine says it doesn't comment on its choice until publication.

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances.

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

