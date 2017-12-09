Trump says his agenda 'cannot afford' Moore loss

President Donald Trump is urging voters to elect embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore in next week's Alabama Senate race in spite of sexual misconduct allegations.

Trump says at a rally in nearby Pensacola, Florida, that he needs more Republicans in the House and Senate to help him pass his agenda.

He says the GOP "cannot afford to lose a seat in the very, very close" U.S. Senate.

Trump is also blasting Moore's Democratic opponent Doug Jones, saying he would be a "total puppet" of Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including accusations that he molested two teenage girls and pursued romantic relationships with several others while in his 30s. He has denied the allegations.

