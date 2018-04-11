President seethes over FBI raid, ponders firing those he blames

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

Cutout Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

___

9:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is attacking Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Twitter, as he complains about what he calls the "Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation."

Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday: "Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama." He wrote that special counsel Robert Mueller "is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!"

In recent days, Trump has privately pondered firing Rosenstein and publicly criticized Mueller and his Russia probe. He was incensed this week by the FBI's raid of his personal attorney's office and hotel room.

__

7:31 a.m.

President Donald Trump is raging against what he calls the "corrupt Russia Investigation," saying that there is "No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back)."

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 election "takes tremendous time and focus." He also complained about the Monday FBI raid of the office of his personal attorney, saying "they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!"

The president also pushed back against reports of tumult within his administration, which has seen a flood of high-level exits and is plagued by reports of internal conflict. He says it is "Very calm and calculated."

__

1:01 a.m.

President Donald was so incensed by the FBI's raid of his personal attorney's office and hotel room that he's privately pondered firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and publicly mused about ousting special counsel Robert Mueller.

Five people familiar with the president's views say the raid of attorney Michael Cohen's records left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks. Trump himself tweeted that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!"

Nervous White House aides have expressed new fears about the president's unpredictability in the face of the Cohen raid, which he viewed as an assault on a longtime defender and a sign that Mueller's probe into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign was "going too far."