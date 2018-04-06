Trump to skip annual White House correspondents' dinner

President Donald Trump does not plan to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

White House Correspondents' Association president Margaret Talev said in statement Friday that the "White House has informed us that the president does not plan to participate in this year's dinner but that he will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend."

The statement came after Trump said he "probably won't do it" in an interview on the "Bernie and Sid" radio show on 77 WABC Radio that was taped Thursday and aired Friday.

Trump skipped the annual event last year. He repeated his frequent complaint that the news media is "fake."

The president did attend the annual Gridiron Club Dinner earlier this year, delivering a speech at the annual white-tie affair featuring journalists and officials.