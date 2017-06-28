Trump welcomes World Series champion Cubs to White House

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2015 file photo, Ernie Banks' statue wears a Chicago Cubs jersey at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Wrigley Field is a ballpark that while viewed as a throwback today has in fact played a big role in changing the way fans view sports. It was the first to let them keep foul balls. It was the first with organ music. And it was the first to be cleaned up in an effort to attract women and children. These are just some of many characteristics that sets the fabled stadium apart, along with the famed marquee, the manual scoreboard, the ivy-covered brick outfield walls and the ballhawks in the surrounding streets chasing home runs. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has welcomed the manager and several players from the World Series champion Chicago Cubs to the White House.

Trump met with manager Joe Maddon and some Cubs on Wednesday, and he calls the Cubs a "great team."

They gave him a team jersey printed with "45" in recognition of his status as the 45th U.S. president.

Maddon had said the visit was voluntary for players and not an official trip. Maddon said he was going to the White House out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to Trump's campaign.

The Cubs are in Washington to play the Nationals.

In January, the Cubs visited President Barack Obama at the White House after winning the World Series and shortly before his term ended.

 