Trump's childhood home available to rent on Airbnb

It's not an invitation to the White House, but it's close.

The childhood home of President Trump, in Queens, New York, is now available to rent on Airbnb.

The home, built by Trump's father, has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 17 beds.

It can hold 20 guests, has a full kitchen and a room for conferences or meetings.

This listing, aside from its history, has no connection to President Trump or the Trump organization.

One exception: a giant cut-out of Trump is in the living room.

To stay there, it will cost you $725 a night.

The home was sold in March to an undisclosed buyer.

