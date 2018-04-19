Trump's personal attorney has dropped a pair of libel suits

President Donald Trump's personal attorney has dropped a pair of libel lawsuits against BuzzFeed and investigation firm Fusion GPS.

Michael D. Cohen, American attorney who works as a lawyer and spokesperson for U.S. President Donald Trump, Photo Date: 7/28/2015 / CNN / MGN

Michael Cohen had sued in federal court in New York City over publication of the dossier detailing alleged ties between Trump and Russia. He dropped the suits late Wednesday amid a separate legal battle over documents and electronic files seized from his home, office and hotel room last week in an FBI raid.

The dossier claims that Cohen met with Russian operatives in Europe for a meeting to "clean up the mess" over disclosures of other Trump associates' reported ties to Russia.

Cohen says he's never been to Prague.

Cohen's attorney said the "defendants defamed my client" and that "vindicating Cohen's rights" remains important.

Fusion GPS said it welcomed the decision.