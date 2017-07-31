Trump's tax plan has aggressive timeline but no details

The White House is setting an aggressive deadline to pass the first tax code rewrite since 1986.

A White House aide, Marc Short, says officials hope to have the House pass a tax overhaul in October that the Senate could then approve in November.

There are scant details about the rewrite itself, but the administration is planning a significant amount of promotion to generate support for it.

President Donald Trump plans to travel the country to rally backing for intended tax cuts, while conservative activists and business groups will be asked to encourage and pressure Congress to pass the revision.

