Tuesday is tax day and businesses are offering up specials and freebies

It's tax day, but don't fret, you can cash in on some great freebies, specials and discounts.

Many businesses around the country are offering rewards to weary taxpayers.

Bruegger's Bagels is offering a big bag bundle for just $10.40 with a coupon, that's $3.50 off the regular price.

If you need to shred your tax documents, Office Depot and Office Max will offer up to 5-pounds of free shredding today through April 28 with a coupon.

Applebee's has dollar margaritas called "Dollarita."

And at Chuck E. Cheese's, buy a large pizza and get a free large cheese pizza.

So treat yourself and enjoy!