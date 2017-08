The 31st Annual Tugfest begins Thursday.

Teams from Port Byron, Illinois, and LeClaire, Iowa will battle for river dominance.

The event starts with a carnival on Thursday.

The main event will be Saturday at 12:30 when teams from both sides of the river will be pulling 2,700 feet of rope across the river.

Boaters in the area should know the LeClaire Levee and boat ramps will be closed through Monday.