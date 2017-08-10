Tugest 2017 kicks off

Many across the QCA will enjoy the summertime tradition, Tugfes,t this weekend. Tugfest kicked off with its carnival on both sides of the river. The event brings communities in Iowa and Illinois together, for a friendly competition.

Over 30 years ago, the biggest tug of war battle started a yearly tradition, and it's now one of the biggest events in the quad cities.

11 Port Byron and Le Claire teams shut down the Mississippi river for a day and battle it out until one team comes out on top.

Many men, women, and children participate in the in the unique tug of war battle and several residents say they all have plenty of reasons for coming out to enjoy the weekend.

"Here on the riverfront with a carnival, bringing families in and having a lot of fun, plus we have a little bit of a friendly competition with our rivals across the river," said Kirk Barkdoll.

“Oh I think it brings in a lot of different people into the community and brings a common rivalry to Iowa and Illinois and it's just a good fun event,” said LeClaire resident, Stephanie West.

“We're very excited about tug fest this year, it's so much fun, just from we've got two little kids and just watching from the kid level on having fun, with the tug fest and learning the concept of the main event it is so much fun,” said Alyson Weir.

The competition between Illinois and Iowa is obviously the big draw, in 2016 Iowa lost to Illinois, 11-0. Iowans hope to change that this weekend.

