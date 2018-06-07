Tuition increase approved unanimously by Board of Regents

The Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday morning to raise tuition at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University Northern Iowa for the 2018-19 school year.

The move raises the base tuition for undergraduate, in-state students at Iowa and Iowa State by $284 for the year and $209 at UNI for the year.

Non-resident undergraduate students will pay $606 more per year at Iowa, $852 per year at Iowa State and $209 at UNI.

Mandatory fees at all three schools will go up as well.

Students at Iowa will see an $18 increase, Iowa State a $68.50 increase and UNI a $30 increase.

One member of the board was absent from the meeting.

