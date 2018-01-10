Toulon man charged with drugs, assaulting officer in Kewanee

A Toulon, Ill. man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a traffic stop with cocaine and allegedly assaulted an officer.

Police say 39-year-old Jason R. Bartman was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 7.

According to a post on the Kewanee Police Department Facebook page, "Bartman is alleged to having possessed multiple bags of suspected cocaine. He is also alleged to have fled from police officers and to have struck a police officer."

Bartman was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance. The offense of aggravated battery of a police officer is a class 2 felony and carries a potential sentence of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Police say Bartman was being held on $30,000 bond at the Henry County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for January 16, 2018 at 1 pm at the Henry County Courthouse.