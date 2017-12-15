Turkey's Erdogan: Muslim nations to go to UN over Jerusalem

Turkey's president says Muslim nations will ask the United Nations for an "annulment" of President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the initiative would start at the U.N. Security Council and if it's "vetoed there, we will work within the U.N. General Assembly for the annulment of this unjust and lawless decision."

Erdogan spoke to a rally in the central province of Konya via teleconference on Friday.

His comments followed Wednesday's summit of Muslim and Arab nations — the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation — which declared east Jerusalem the capital of occupied Palestine and urged the world to recognize the state of Palestine.

Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump's Dec. 6 decision on recognizing Jerusalem.