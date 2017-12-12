'Turkeys instead of tickets' a holiday hit in West Liberty

Drivers in West Liberty got turkey vouchers from police today in honor of the holiday season.

Officers gave them away in an unconventional way. There's never a good time to get pulled over... except today.

"I just figured I had done something wrong. It kind of made me nervous for a minute," said Antwan Sneed of Anamosa.

"It's scary when those lights are flashing but it was okay," said Sandy Danner of Atalissa.

Drivers were delighted to get 15 dollar vouchers for turkeys instead of getting a ticket.

"I told her she was a real sweetie. I didn't mind getting picked up for that," said Danner.

"I feel pretty good knowing that I didn't do anything wrong. I feel pretty good and I appreciate it," said Sneed.

West Liberty Foods donated one hundred vouchers for the program. Officer Kimberly Halpain was among those pulling people over with no other reason than to give to others, and she loved sharing the experience with the drivers.

"It's very rare that both the officer and the community member leave with a smile on their face," said West Liberty Police Officer Kimberly Halpain.

"We can make somebody's day a little better by having a positive interaction with the police department," said West Liberty Police Chief Kary Kinmonth.

Drivers said they have plans for those turkeys.

"I'm going to give it to my brother since I won't be here for Christmas," said Berenice Solis of West Liberty.

"Use it myself, get the turkey and cook it for Christmas," said Sneed.

"Well since she gave me two, I'll probably share one and maybe have turkey on Christmas," said Danner.

The department is hoping to do something similar next year.