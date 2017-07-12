BETTENDORF, IA (KWQC)- A Bettendorf motel demolition is delayed by asbestos.
The Twin Bridges Motel was originally slated to come down this week.
Instead, asbestos remediation is set to start Monday, according to the contractor.
It will be interior work, mainly the removal of ceiling tiles.
Then actual demolition will start in about two weeks.
Once demolished, the motel site will be replaced with two new apartment buildings.
Twin Bridges Demolition Delayed
