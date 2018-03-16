Two 6th grade students write out wills after active shooter drill in Alabama

After learning of a threat at their school, two Alabama 6th graders made out wills.

Mariama Davies couldn't believe it when her 12-year-old son Javon came home from school and told her what he did.

She says Javon and his friend both voluntarily wrote wills at school after an active shooter drill.

The 6th graders exchanged notes to give to each other's parents in case they die in a school shooting.

Javon's friend's note reads: "Mom, I want you to give my friend Javon everything that I own. That includes the Xbox and games and controllers and all that comes with it."

Javon's mom says this was completely out of character for her son.

"I hate that he feels like that," Mariama said. "He should not have to feel that way or think like that period ...I know he's been paying attention to the shootings and stuff that's been going on. He's like what if it happens right now, what if it happens to them."