Two Bettendorf Police Officers charged with DUI/OWI, one in a city vehicle

On October 15th, 2017 just before 3:30 a.m. Davenport Police responded to the 2600 block of Division Street.

Police reports say Ryan Thompson had crashed a Dodge pickup into power poles on the side of the street. Police say he was stumbling and walking around that truck.

"I work for Bettendorf PD," Dash camera video shows him telling one officer.

"You work for Bettendorf PD?" The officer responds. "Are you an officer there?"

"Yes I am," Thompson responds after apologizing.

Police reports say Thompson admitted to drinking alcohol and said he fell asleep at the wheel.

He had a gun in his pickup that police secured.

He was taken to the Davenport Police Department to do a field sobriety test and then transferred to the Scott County Jail.

"You all brought me down here and embarrassed me in front of all these F***** people," he said to officers in the interview room. "You could have done this s*** somewhere else."

Records say around 6:30 a.m., three hours after the initial call, Thompson blew a .149. He was cited with OWI and failure to maintain control.

He has since pleaded guilty and completed drunk driving classes, according to court records.

A month prior to Thompson's case, a separate Bettendorf Officer, Sgt. Doug Scott was charged with misdemeanor DUI in Overland Park, Kansas on September 14th.

He was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia. That car, according to Police Chief Phil Redington is a Bettendorf City Vehicle.

Municipal court records show he refused to do a preliminary breath test and has pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court in March.

Unlike Iowa, Kansas open records law prohibits us from obtaining the dash cam, other video or police reports attached to this case because it is still open.

Bettendorf Chief Redington has declined to comment or do an interview citing a personnel issue. But, he says the two officers are still employed with the department.

He says both incidents happened off duty and they were handled within the department.