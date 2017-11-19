Two Davenport Police officers, suspect injured in early morning burglary

An early morning burglary led to injuries to two Davenport police officers and a suspect.

According to a news release, it happened about 5:15 a.m. Sunday at 400 E. 12th Street in Davenport.

When officers arrived they found a suspect inside the residence who fought with the officers. One officer fired their service weapon during the struggle. Police said one officer was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police have not released conditions on the other officer or suspect.

Investigators have not yet released any names.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.