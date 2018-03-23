Two Davenport men arrested in connection with stolen cars

Two men from Davenport are in custody after police say they were caught riding in a stolen vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle in the 600 block of West 5th Street on Thursday, March 22 just after 9:30 p.m.

Police records show that 19-year-old Benny Lingle and 18-year-old Kaleb Kulla, both of Davenport were spotted in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata which was reported stolen on Tuesday, March 20.

After being spotted, Lingle and Kulla both allegedly ran from police and were apprehended "several blocks from the initial encounter". Lingle was found hiding underneath a porch.

Both Kulla and Lingle are being charged with Interfering with Official Acts, a misdemeanor and 1st-Degree Theft, a felony. Kulla is also being charged with a misdemeanor of Trespassing.

Both are being held on $5,000 bond.