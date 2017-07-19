Two Davenport residents arrested in federal marijuana investigation

Two Davenport residents have been arrested in connection with a marijuana and money laundering scheme.

25-year-old Jennifer Hoang and 23-year-old Randy Wardrip are both in federal custody.

Davenport Police have helped search 2 locations in Davenport: one on West Locust and another along 15th street.

There were several other locations involved in the investigation in Colorado, Oregon, and Nevada.

This is a federal investigation, meaning the location at which the Davenport residents are being held has not been released.

