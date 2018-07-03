Two Galesburg Hospitals elect to end Level II trauma centers

OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center and Galesburg Cottage Hospital have recently removed their designations as Level II trauma centers.

Due to increased costs and regulatory requirements to maintain the voluntary designation, and a low number of Level II trauma patients treated annually, OSF St. Mary and Cottage Hospital have elected to discontinue the designation.

The closest trauma designated center to Galesburg is OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, a Level I Trauma Center for both adults and children.