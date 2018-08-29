Two Iowa men arrested on cocaine charges in Jo Daviess County

Two men from Dubuque, Iowa are being charged after police say they found them in possession of cocaine.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 27 around 9:15 p.m. in Jo Daviess County. Officials say a Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit pulled over the car for a speeding violation. During the investigation, officials say a K-9 was deployed and conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle.

Officials then conducted a search of the vehicle after the K-9 showed indication of a narcotic odor. During the search police say they found a package of crack cocaine that was located in the engine compartment.

The occupants of the car, 30-year-old John Plummer and 62-year-old David Peterson, both Dubuque residents, were placed under arrest.

Peterson and Plummer are both being charged with Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance, a Class X Felony and Peterson is also being charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both men were transferred to the Jo Daviess County Jail. This incident remains under investigation.