Two Jacksonville, FL officers injured after being shot

Two Jacksonville, Florida police officers were shot Friday night while attempting to apprehend an active shooting suspect. Police were called out to a report of an attempted suicide at a home where other people were inside. When officers arrived the suspect opened fire on them. Officers fired back, wounding the suspect who died the hospital.

"As the officers approached the house and attempted to enter one of the doorways, the suspect began shooting through the door at the officers. The suspect advanced on the officers and exited the house.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect to where the suspect was struck with bullets and stopped advancing on the officers, " said Director Mike Bruno, Jacksonville Police.

"One of the officers was struck in his hand, his left and right hand, another officer was struck in his stomach with the rifle round," he added.

Police said the three other people inside the home are safe.