Two Rock Island men sentenced for fatal drug deal

Individuals involved in an armed robbery that left a 15-year-old Rock Island teen dead have been sentenced. In April 2016, 15-year-old Jescie Armstrong was fatally shot during a drug deal.

19-year-old Kire Carr, of Rock Island, pleaded guilty to first degree murder. He also testified n in the sentencing of Chelsea Raker, Carr was sentenced to 20-years in prison, is to serve the entirety of it, and three years of supervised release afterward.

20-year-old Trey Gustafson, of Rock Island, has pleaded guilty to "Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery" which is a Class 1 felony. He is sentenced to 15 years in prison, is to serve 50% of that term and then 2 years of Supervised parole.

In court Monday, State's Attorney John McGehee said in court that Carr, Armstrong and Chelsea Raker traveled to Armstrong's house planning to take $150 worth of marijuana without paying.

Once they got there, a shot was fired into the air and Carr and Armstrong began fighting, Gustafson was in the other room when it happened.

According to State's Attorney McGehee, it is unclear who was the one who shot Armstrong.

Chelsea Raker pleaded guilty last October to armed robbery and in January was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In the courtroom Monday afternoon Judge Norma Kauzlarich had harsh words for Carr.

“Good luck Mr. Carr," she told him. "What a waste, I don’t even know what is going on anymore with you kids,” She said, adding that he hopes he doesn't become a "thug" once he is out of prison.