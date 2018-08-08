Two adults arrested after being accused of keeping children locked in boxes in Missouri

Two people in Missouri are accused of keeping four children locked in windowless plywood boxes.

The children's mother, Laura Cheatham along with Daryl Head are charged with five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and three counts of 2nd-degree Kidnapping.

Police say they received a tip from a child abuse hotline and went to the home in Farmington to investigate.

When they entered the home they saw a woman removing screws from plywood boxes that were being used as specially constructed rooms.

They also saw three girls and a boy coming out of the rooms from behind the plywood. Police said the boxes had no lights, water or bathrooms.

The children, between the ages of 6 and 12, were taken into protective custody.

The man and woman were taken into police custody.