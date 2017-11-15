Two adults, two minors arrested after traffic stop in Henderson County

On Thursday, Nov. 9 just after 7 p.m. Henderson County Sheriff Deputies helped assist the Gulfport Police Department with a felony traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle. The traffic stop was performed on US Route 34 near CR1200N in the Township of Gladstone.

Officer's arrested four subjects, two adults and two minors in connection.

19-year-old Xavier C. Dennis of Ottumwa, Iowa was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver, possession of drug equipment, armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon and other traffic violations.

19-year-old Toreyana G. Scott of Chicago was also placed under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver, possession of drug equipment and possession of drugs over 30 grams.

Both Dennis and Scott were transported to the Henderson County Jail, processed and placed in jail. Both are being held on no-bond charges pending a court appearance.

A 15-year-old male from Ottumwa was arrested for delivery or possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug equipment and possession of drugs over 30 grams.

A 16-year-old male from Ottumwa was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug equipment, armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon.

Both juveniles were transported to the Mary Davis Home in Galesburg, held on no-bond charges pending a court appearance.