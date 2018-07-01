Two airlifted to Rockford after Whiteside County motorcycle crash

Whiteside County Sheriff's Deputies and EMS were called to the intersection if IL Route 78 and Moline Road around 11:40 Saturday morning for a two vehicle crash.

Sheriff's Deputies say Tracy L. Bohm of Manito, Illinois disobeyed a stop sign at the intersection and drove a motorcycle in front of an oncoming vehicle.

Bohm and his passenger, Anita G. Bohm were both taken to the hospital and eventually airlifted to Rockford.

No word on their injuries or condition.

Erie EMS, Prophetstown/Lyndon Fire & EMS, and Rick's Towing all assisted on scene.

*A previous press release fro Whiteside County Sheriff's Deputies stated the crash happened at 11:41 p.m. Minutes later, a new release came in stating the time was 11:41 a.m. The story has been adjusted to fit the correct time.