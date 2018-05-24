Two charged after shots fired in East Moline

East Moline Police responded to shots fired call where a 27-year-old male from East Moline was shot after an argument at a Shell Express gas station in the 4100 block of Kennedy on May 22nd. He was struck in the arm and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After locating the suspect vehicle, the police took the driver, Justin Andrews, 18 of Moline, into custody. The passenger, Samuel Daxon, 20 of Davenport was not located.

Both Andrews and Daxon have been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, a Class X Felony and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony. Andrews is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 bond. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Samuel Daxon.