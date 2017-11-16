Two arrested in Fulton, Ill. on meth charges

Two people were arrested on meth charges after police used a K-9 unit to track a suspected intruder. Police were called to 1031 13th Ave on Wednesday, November 15 around 6:33 p.m. in reference to a 911 report of an unknown intruder inside the home.

A K-9 unit with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department was requested by Fulton Police officers. When it got there, it was able to track a possible suspect to 600 13th Ave.

At this point, a man attempted to run into a garage located at the rear of the home. Another man then exited the rear of the residence. Fulton Police detained both suspects.

Police say Tyrus L. Taylor and Justin L. Jenkins, both of Fulton, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. This incident remains under investigation by the Fulton Police Department.