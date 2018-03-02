Two arrested in West Burlington on drug charges

Two people were arrested after a search warrant was executed Friday, March 2. According to officials, the incident happened at 404 Leffler Street as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Inside the home detectives discovered multiple firearms, 4.38 grams of methamphetamine, 32 grams of marijuana, prescription medications, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and packaging material, and marijuana cultivation equipment.

Miguel Angel Diaz, 32, was arrested for maintaining a drug house, manufacturing with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV or V controlled substance. Enhancements for manufacturing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of firearms while manufacturing are pending.

Police say 30-year-old Shaina Kay Diaz was also arrested for maintaining a drug house.