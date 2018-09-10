Two arrested in connection with a robbery of a Galeburg Walgreens

Galesburg Police Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Walgreens Pharmacy on Freemont Street around 4:30 this morning.

Police say the robbers made off with cash and prescription drugs. Store employees and witnesses described the robbers as two African-American males, and one African-American female.

Several officers responded to the armed robbery report and one noticed a vehicle speed across Henderson Street at Grove Street and observed the vehicle failed to stop at the Grove Street stop sign. The same vehicle was noticed moments later again failing to stop at the a stop sign. The officer pulled his squad in behind the grey SUV and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver sped up, refusing to stop. The police pursuit that followed continued down several residential streets eventually coming to an end at the dead end of East Carl Sandburg Drive near the BNSF railroad tracks.

The vehicle went down into a brush filled ditch and the occupants took off. The pursuing officer reported he observed the occupants throwing items from the fleeing vehicle during the pursuit. Officers discovered the items thrown from the moving car included prescription bottles from Walgreens Pharmacy. Officers began a search of the area.

At 6:30 a.m., an employee at Wal-Mart called to report a suspicious black male inside the business. The man was wet and covered in mud and was last seen entering the women’s restroom at the front of the store. Several officers entered the business and found the man in the women’s restroom, taking the man into custody without incident.

At 7:36 a.m. an officer was approached by a couple walking their dog reporting they had just spotted a person walking behind May Storage. Moments later the officer spotted a person coming out from behind the building and asked the person to stop. The person started running but was quickly caught by the officer.

Both of the subjects apprehended early this morning have been charged in connection with the armed robbery at Walgreens Pharmacy. The pair have been identified as 18 year old Gates Ivory Sisk of Indianapolis, Indiana and 18 year old Davia Aniya Barbee also of Indianapolis. A third suspect remains at large. Both have been charged with armed robbery with firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

