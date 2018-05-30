Two arrested on methamphetamine charges in Fulton County

Two adults have been arrested in Fulton County on Methamphetamine charges.

The West Central Illinois Task Force, the West Central Illinois Task Force Macomb, Fulton County Sheriff's Department, Canton Police Department and West Central Illinois Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of South 6th Street in Canton.

During the search, police say 21-year-old Lindsey R Little of Canton and 50-year-old David L. Wilson, also of Canton were both arrested on Thursday, May 24.

Little is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Wilson is being charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Both subjects were lodged and are awaiting bond at the Fulton County Jail.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.