Two arrested on stolen property charges in Knox County

Two men have been arrested on stolen property charges in Knox County. One man was found with over $5,000 worth of stolen property and the second man was found with approximately $10,000 worth of stolen property.

On Wednesday, June 27, the Knox County Sheriff's Department and the Knoxville Police Department executed a search warrant in the 100 block of East Fourth Street in East Galesburg. The sole occupant and property owner, Luke Simkins, was arrested after officials found over $5,000 worth of stolen property.

Shortly after that incident, they executed a search warrant in the 100 block of North Farnham Street in Galesburg. The sole occupant and owner, Adam Fowler, was arrested after officials found approximately $10,000 of stolen property in his home.

This investigation is ongoing. More charges and/or arrests are pending.

Agencies involved include Knoxville Police Department, Galesburg Police Department, East Galesburg Police Department, BNSF Police, and pending other agencies.

