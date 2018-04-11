Two arrests following high speed chase through several Iowa counties

A couple of suspected thieves led officers from several counties on a high-speed chase before crashing.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, the chase started on Highway 61 near Wapello, Iowa on Monday, April 9, 2018. A deputy tried to pull over the driver of a black, Chevy Impala for illegal passing around 6:30 p.m. The driver refused to stop and headed north at speeds over 100 mph. The pursuit moved into Muscatine County and then turned back into Louisa County and wound up on Highway 99.

While trying to avoid a tire deflation device on the road, the suspect vehicle struck a bridge causing damage to both driver side tires. The vehicle came to a stop and two people inside were arrested. As it turns out, the two were wanted in connection with a theft of a business in Burlington earlier in the day.

The driver, 30-year-old Ashley Roebuck of Davenport and passenger 19-year-old Jason Ringwold of Davenport were taken into custody.

Officials say more than $500 worth of stolen property was also found in the vehicle. Ringwold was turned over to Burlington police and Roebuck was taken to the Louisa County jail on multiple traffic charges.

No one was hurt and the only damage was to the suspect vehicle.

