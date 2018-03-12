Two charged after burglary at vacant home north of Burlington, Iowa

On March 12, 2018 Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the area of 13179 Highway 61 due to an unoccupied home that had been burglarized multiple times. At around 2:30 a.m., a vehicle was seen pulling into the driveway and parking behind the residence. Then around 4:30 a.m., the vehicle was seen leaving.

A vehicle stop was conducted and the two people inside the vehicle were detained.

The driver, 30-year-old Jon Michael Pitts and the passenger, 30-year-old Dawn Marie Oberly, were found in possession of items stolen from the residence, as well tools that were used in the commission of the burglary.

Pitts was taken to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office where he was interviewed. Officials say he admitted entering the residence through an unlocked window. He said that he and Oberly removed doors and heaters from inside the residence, as well as an air conditioning unit from outside the residence.

Oberly declined to speak with Deputies and was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

Officials say that Oberly and Pitts didn't have right or permission to enter the home or to remove any items from the property.

Pitts and Oberly were charged with Burglary in 3rd Degree, a class D felony, and possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor and placed in the Des Moines County Correctional Center.