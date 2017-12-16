Two charged in Saturday afternoon shooting in Davenport

Davenport Police responded to a shots fired and shooting victim in the 1600 block of W. 10th Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The caller stated that a shooting victim was being transported to Genesis West in a light colored Saturn.

A short time later, police found the vehicle at Genesis West and saw a man carrying a woman into the emergency room from that car.

The man then ran from officers and lead police on a pursuit in his car and then a foot pursuit.

Police were able to arrest the driver and passenger and found two handguns in the process.

Jaterius and Jatavius Davis, both of Davenport were charged.

Jaterius was charged with felon in possession of a Firearm.

Jatavius was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Several casings were located at the scene, the shooting is still under investigation.

The woman was shot in the leg, she had non life-threatening injuries.