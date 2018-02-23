Two college students injured in shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus.

In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident.

ALERT: No present threat to campus community. University Police confirmed incident occurred on North Campus involving several individuals. Gunshots fired, 2 individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries. UPD following up on all leads, incident remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/t475HxW87V — Southeastern LA Univ (@oursoutheastern) February 23, 2018





No other details were immediately available.