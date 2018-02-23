Two college students injured in shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 8:35 AM, Feb 23, 2018

HAMMOND, La. (AP) -- Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus.

In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident.



No other details were immediately available.

 