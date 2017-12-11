Two correctional officers 'brutally attacked' by inmates at Des Moines County Jail

Police responded to the Des moines County Jail just after 4 p.m. Sunday where police say a correctional officer was brutally attacked by three inmates.

The correctional staff was conducting a search of the male max security area of the jail. They had received information that inmates were making homemade "hooch" a common term for jail alcohol.

The staff did find the mixture in one of the inmate's cell and were attempting to evacuate the area to do a complete search of the individual cells.

Police say during the transition, two inmates, 24-year-old Earl Booth-Harris and 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez brutally attacked one of the correctional officers.

A third inmate, 26-year-old Bobby Morris helped in the assault by preventing another corrections officer from helping the officer who was attacked. That officer was also injured.

All three inmates have been moved from the Des Moines County Correctional Facility. Booth-Harris and Sanders-Galvez were taken to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

Morris was taken to the Oakdale Classification Center in Oakdale, Iowa.

No word on what the three will be charged with in this incident. Also, we do not know the status of the two corrections officers injured.

Earl Booth-Harris was recently convicted of 1st Degree murder for the murder of Deonte Carter.

Jorge Sanders-Galvez was recently convicted of 1st Degree murder for the murder of Kedarie Johnson.

Both were awaiting sentencing on these convictions.

Bobby Joe Morris had been convicted on Ongoing Criminal Conduct and two counts of Robbery in the 2nd Degree in reference to the 2017 multiple armed robberies of Iowa Fertilizer Plant workers.

The incident is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.