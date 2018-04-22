Two dead, others injured in Waterloo fire

Authorities said five people were inside a home at the time of a deadly fire in Waterloo Sunday morning.

It happened at 6:00 a.m. at a house located at 536 Dawson Street.

According to Waterloo Fire Rescue, the porch was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire could be seen from windows and doors on first floor as well as windows from second floor.

Three people including a man, woman and teenage girl escaped.

Another woman and a boy died in the fire.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Waterloo Fire Rescue said there is heavy fire damage to the front porch and the main floor.

There is also heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

---

Authorities said a woman and young boy died in the fire. Five people were in the house when it started, the other three were able to get out. Two of those who escaped are in the hospital.

Neighbors say the woman and young boy were mother and son.