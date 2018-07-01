Two displaced, one injured in Muscatine apartment fire

Apartment units in Muscatine were damaged Sunday morning in a fire.

Muscatine Fire says it was called to the 1300 block of Hershey Avenue around 1:00 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they saw smoke on the second floor. Firefighters say the flames were contained to one unit but two others did have smoke damage.

Everyone did get out of the building, but firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross is helping two displaced residents.

Fruitland Fire assisted in this incident.

