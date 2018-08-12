Two families, two tragedies, one community: Muscatine rallies around families of Hawk Newberry and Sadie Alvarado

Several dozen people gathered at Riverside Park in Muscatine Sunday night to remember two young lives cut short in recent weeks.

The body of two-year-old Hawk Newberry was pulled from the Mississippi River nearly a month after he fell into the river while fishing in Rock Island. The body of 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado was found in Lee County. Her boyfriend said she jumped from the car during an argument and he left. He is now facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Those that gathered at the memorial included members of both families, pastors, and random strangers. They gathered to pray, hold candles and comfort one another.

For the family of Sadie Alvarado, the vigil brought them comfort as they try and come to terms with the many questions surrounding her death.

Across from the candlelight vigil, the family of Hawk Newberry gathered in boats. They went to the island where his body was found one week ago tonight. They dedicated the island in Hawks memory... and shot off fireworks.

Organizers of the vigil said they did not know either family but gathered the community to show support.