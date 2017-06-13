Two found dead inside DeWitt, Iowa home

Authorities in Clinton County are investigating two bodies found inside a home in DeWitt.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to a home in the 37-hundred block of Highway 30 for a welfare check. Family members told them the adults who live in the home were not answering their phones.

Deputies entered the home around 9:45 a.m. on Tues., June 13, 2017 and found the two deceased adults inside. The names of the adults will be released after completion of autopsies and notification of family members.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigating has been called to assist in the investigation.

