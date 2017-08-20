Two gunshot victims in Davenport early Sunday

Davenport police say two people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday, August 20, 2017, believed to be related to the same incident.

Just after 4 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 35th Street for a shots fired call. On scene, they located one shooting victim who was transported to Genesis East Hospital. Just minutes later a second shooting victim arrived by a personal vehicle at Genesis East Hospital, believed to be related to the initial call.

The conditions of either victim are not known at this time. Police say the scene was contained in the 100 block of E 35th Street. Detectives are following-up on the incident. They ask anyone with information to contact the Davenport Police Department.