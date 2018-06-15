Two holes-in-one made on same day and same hole at same course

On June 12, 2018 two female golfers at Indian Bluff Golf Course made a hole-in-one on the same hole.

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of two amateur golfers getting aces on the same hole at the same golf course on the same day are about 17 million to 1. During ladies’ day Sharon Kundel and Debby Wheeler pulled off the rare feat, just one group apart.

“It’s very rare to see multiple holes-in-one on the same day, let alone on the same hole minutes apart,” said Todd Collins, Indian Bluff clubhouse manager.

“I’ve never seen this before, its nearly unheard of.”

Both aces came on the 5th hole which is 126 yards for females and par 3. Sharon Kundel was using a 7-iron and Debby Wheeler a driver. Both had three witnesses with them.

Sixteen percent of holes-in-one made are by women and the average hole-in-one length for females is 111 yards, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry.

Indian Bluff Golf Course is located in Milan, IL just south of the Quad City International Airport. It offers 18 holes with smooth fairways and challenging greens.