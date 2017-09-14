Two home break-ins reported in Bettendorf

Bettendorf Police are investigating after two residential burglaries. According to police, one home near Maple Glen Drive was broken into on August 19. Cash and $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Another home was broken into on September 8 on Oakbrook Drive. Police said $2,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Both homes were locked. If you have any information you're urged to call the Bettendorf Police Department.