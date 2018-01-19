Two hospitalized after radio distracts driver in Whiteside County

One woman and one juvenile have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident in Whiteside County late Wednesday night.

Whiteside County Deputies were called to U.S. Route 30 and Habben Road at 10:34 p.m. for the crash with injuries.

The driver of a black Toyota, 20-year-old Dezirae Criss, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to CGH Medical Center.

The driver of a black Ford, a 16-year-old female from Clinton, Iowa, was transported to the same hospital.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the 16-year-old driver was traveling westbound and crossed the center line when she was distracted by the radio, striking Criss' car that was eastbound.

The 16-year-old was cited for improper lane usage.

Illinois State Police, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department and CGH Ambulance assisted on scene.