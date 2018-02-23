Two ice jams break free in Whiteside County, IL

UPDATE: The Whiteside County Emergency Management reports that the two ice jams blocking the Rock River have broken free.

The jams have caused flooding for days in the county.

Sunday afternoon, the County says MedForce flew over the river and reported the two had broke free.

Parts of the Rock River still remain at flood stage.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says there are currently two sections of the Rock River between Erie and Prophetstown experiencing ice jams.

The first jam is about one mile downstream from the Illinois Rt. 78 Bridge to Thunder Road. The second one runs from Smit Road to about two miles upstream from the Erie Road Bridge.

It amounts to about six miles of jammed up ice that still needs to make its way down the river.

The good news, water levels are falling in Prophetstown and are holding steady in Erie. However, any sudden changes in the movement of that ice could result in rapid fluctuations in the river levels. Officials say this is still a serious situation that can change very quickly.

