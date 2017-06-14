Two injured in 4 vehicle accident on I-280 near Milan, Ill.

Two people were injured in a four vehicle crash on Tuesday night, June 13. It happened just before 10 p.m. on I-280 near Milan, Ill.

Illinois State Police say the driver of the car drifted into the median, then over-corrected, hitting a semi pulling two trailers. That caused the car to spin around and sent the semi into the ditch. At that point, another semi rig hit the car and another oncoming car tried to avoid the crash scene and hit the semi in the ditch.

The drivers of the two cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

